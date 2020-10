Oct 6 (Reuters) -

* AIRLINE BODY IATA EXPECTS GLOBAL INDUSTRY TO BURN $77 BILLION OF CASH IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* MANY WAGE SUPPORT PROGRAMMES NOW EXPIRING AND WILL NEED TO BE RENEWED - IATA

* MEDIAN AIRLINE HAS 8.5 MONTHS OF CASH LEFT - IATA (Reporting by Laurence Frost)