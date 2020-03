March 10 (Reuters) - SAS AB spokeswoman to Reuters:

* AIRLINE SAS HAS INVITED UNIONS TO DISCUSS 20% REDUCTION OF WORKING HOURS FOR ALL EMPLOYEES WITH 20% PAY CUT -SPOKESWOMAN

* SAS’ MANAGEMENT WILL TAKE A 20% PAY CUT WHILE KEEPING WORKING FULL-TIME -SPOKESWOMAN Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)