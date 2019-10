Oct 15 (Reuters) - Arline Swiss:

* AIRLINE SWISS SAYS HAS DECIDED TO PERFORM AN ENGINE REVIEW OF THE C SERIES / A220 FLEET

* AIRLINE SWISS SAYS ONLY AFTER A COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION WILL THE AIRCRAFT RETURN TO REGULAR FLIGHT

* AIRLINE SWISS SAYS NUMEROUS FLIGHTS HAVE TO BE CANCELED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)