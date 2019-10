Oct 15 (Reuters) - Azul SA:

* AIRLINE SWISS SAYS SOME OF ITS AIRBUS A220 PLANES HAVE RETURNED TO SERVICE AFTER BEING GROUNDED FOR SAFETY INSPECTIONS

* AIRLINE SWISS SAYS EXPECTS FULL SERVICE TO BE RESUMED FROM THURSDAY AFTER GROUNDING PLANES FOR CHECKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)