March 28 (Reuters) - Airmedia Group Inc:

* AIRMEDIA ANNOUNCES UP TO US$5 MILLION SHARE PURCHASE BY CHAIRMAN‎

* AIRMEDIA GROUP INC - ‍HERMAN MAN GUO EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE WITH HIS OWN RESOURCES​

* AIRMEDIA GROUP-HERMAN MAN GUO INTENDS TO PURCHASE CO'S ORDINARY SHARES IN FORM OF ADS WITH AGGREGATE VALUE OF UP TO US$5 MILLION DURING NEXT 6 MONTHS​