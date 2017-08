BRIEF-Airmedia enters into amendment no. 4 to merger agreement for going private transaction

July 31 (Reuters) - Airmedia Group Inc

* Airmedia enters into amendment no. 4 to merger agreement for going private transaction

* Airmedia Group Inc - under amendment, parent termination fee has been increased from us$5.32 million to us$10.64 million

* Airmedia Group Inc - deal price reduced from $3.00 per share or $6.00 per ads to $2.05 per share or $4.10 per ads

* Termination date of merger agreement has been extended from july 31, 2017 to december 31, 2017