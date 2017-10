BRIEF-Airmedia enters into Amendment No. 5 to merger agreement for going private transaction

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Airmedia Group Inc

* Airmedia enters into Amendment No. 5 to merger agreement for going private transaction

* Airmedia - ‍Dan Shao, Qing Xu proposed to provide real properties owned by one of them an alternative collateral and security to merger arrangement​

* Airmedia Group Inc - ‍entered into merger agreement amendment No. 5 to reflect alternative collateral and security​ offered by Buyer Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)