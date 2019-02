BRIEF-Airopack: Major Lenders Initiate Enforcement Of Pledge Over Shares In I.P.S. B.V.

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Airopack Technology Group AG:

* MAJOR LENDERS INITIATE ENFORCEMENT OF PLEDGE OVER SHARES IN I.P.S. B.V. - INTENTION TO RESCALE PRODUCTION SITE IN WAALWIJK (NL)

* THIS WOULD HAVE EFFECT TO SEPARATE AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG AND ITS DIRECT SUBSIDIARY I.P.S. HOLDING B.V. FROM OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES OF AIROPACK GROUP

* AIROPACK FURTHER ANNOUNCED THAT AIROPACK B.V. HAS INTENTION TO REORGANISE ITS MANUFACTURING SITE IN WAALWIJK (NL) TO OPTIMISE FACTORY AND REDUCE FUTURE OPERATING COSTS

* BASED ON A NEW BUSINESS PLAN AND SALES ASSUMPTIONS THAT AIROPACK'S NEW MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE DEVELOPED, EXISTING MANUFACTURING CAPACITIES AT WAALWIJK FACTORY WILL BE RESCALED