Feb 11 (Reuters) - Airopack Technology Group AG:

* NO COMPREHENSIVE REFINANCING AND RECAPITALISATION FOR AIROPACK GROUP AS A WHOLE

* AGREEMENT ON NEW LOANS FOR OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES OF AIROPACK

* FILING FOR COMPOSITION MORATORIUM BY AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PREPARING PROCEDURAL STEPS AGAINST FORMER MANAGEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)