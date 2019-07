July 3 (Reuters) - AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG:

* DE-LISTING OF SHARES FROM SIX SWISS EXCHANGE APPROVED WITH LAST DAY OF TRADING BEING 31 OCTOBER 2019

* DELISTING OF ALL OF ITS SHARES (INCLUDING ALL OF FORMALLY LISTED SHARES OUT OF COMPANY'S CONDITIONAL CAPITAL)