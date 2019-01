Jan 7 (Reuters) - AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG:

* JEAN-BAPTISTE LUCAS APPOINTED AS CEO OF AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG

* HE WILL TAKE UP POSITION ON 28 JANUARY 2019

* ANTOINE KOHLER, CEO AD INTERIM, WILL RETURN TO FOCUSING ON HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN