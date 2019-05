BRIEF-Airopack Technology Group - CEO To Resign, Intention To Delist Shares

May 24 (Reuters) - Airopack Technology Group AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG: CHANGES TO THE SENIOR MANAGEMENT; INTENTION TO DELIST AIROPACK’S SHARES FROM SIX SWISS EXCHANGE

* MR. JEAN-BAPTISTE LUCAS RESIGNS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT AS CEO

* LUCAS HOWEVER REMAINS CEO OF THE OPERATING COMPANIES TAKEN OVER BY THE MAJOR LENDER

* MR. EMMANUEL WALTER, CFO AD INTERIM, HAS AGREED WITH BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT HE WILL RESIGN DIRECTLY AFTER FINALIZATION OF AIROPACK’S 2018 ANNUAL REPORT

* RECEIVED AN EXTENSION FROM SIX SWISS EXCHANGE FOR PUBLICATION OF 2018 ANNUAL REPORT UNTIL 1 JULY 2019 AT LATEST (SEE PRESS RELEASE DATED 30 APRIL 2019)