Jan 15 (Reuters) - AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG:

* CHANGES IN THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG

* ROBERT SEMINARA, CHRISTOPHE VILLEMIN AND JEREMY HONETH DECIDED TO RESIGN FROM BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* ATTILA TAMER LEAVES BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)