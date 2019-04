April 30 (Reuters) - Airopack Technology Group AG:

* AIROPACK EXPECTS TO PUBLISH ITS 2018 ANNUAL REPORT ON 1 JULY 2019

* ANNUAL ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING WILL BE RE-SCHEDULED TO 7 AUGUST 2019

* FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR, NET SALES AMOUNTED TO EUR 18.849 MILLION

* GENERATED FY EBITDA OF EUR -30.129 MILLION AND A NET RESULT OF EUR -56.065 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)