BRIEF-Airopack Technology Group FY ‍Net Loss Of EUR 40 Mln​

* FY ‍EBITDA IMPROVED BY EUR 7.5 MILLION COMPARED TO 2016​

* FY NET SALES INCREASED BY 90% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR, TOTALLING EUR 21.5 MILLION

* FY ‍NET LOSS OF EUR 40 MILLION​

* AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP - ‍EXPECTATION TO REACH ANNUAL PRODUCTION AND SALES RUN RATE OF 100 MILLION AIROPACK DISPENSERS IN H2 2018

* AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP - ‍CONFIRM EARLIER EXPRESSED EXPECTATION TO REACH EBITDA BREAK-EVEN RUN RATE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018​

* AIROPACK - ‍REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT MEDIUM-TERM GOAL OF RUN RATE VOLUME OF OVER 700 MILLION DISPENSERS ANNUALLY CAN BE ACHIEVED​