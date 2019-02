BRIEF-Airopack Technology Group: Ongoing Discussions On Existing Indebtedness

Feb 1 (Reuters) - AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG:

* FURTHER INFORMATION ON EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS

* AS OF 31 JAN, NO TRANSACTION WAS CONCLUDED WHICH WOULD PROVIDE FOR COMPREHENSIVE REFINANCING AND RECAPITALISATION

* IN ADDITION, AS OF 31 JANUARY 2019, EVENTS OF DEFAULT HAVE OCCURRED UNDER MAIN CREDIT FACILITIES AGREEMENT

* AGREED THAT MAJOR LENDERS TEMPORARILY ABSTAIN FROM ENFORCING SECURITY PACKAGE DURING ONGOING DISCUSSIONS

* CONTINUING SHORTAGE OF LIQUIDITY CASTS DOUBT ON ABILITY OF AIROPACK GROUP TO CONTINUE TO TRADE