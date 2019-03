March 8 (Reuters) - Airopack Technology Group AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG: RESTRUCTURING MANUFACTURING SITE IN WAALWIJK (NL)

* RESULTING MEASURES WILL AFFECT UP TO 82 EMPLOYEES IN WAALWIJK

* RELEVANT PROCEDURES FOR DOWNSIZING WILL TAKE ABOUT THREE MONTHS AND ARE TO START TODAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)