March 8 (Reuters) - Airopack Technology Group AG:

* UPDATE ON ENFORCEMENT OF PLEDGE OVER SHARES IN I.P.S.B.V.

* DUTCH COURT GRANTED PERMISSION FOR ENFORCEMENT OF PLEDGE OVER SHARES IN ITS INDIRECT DUTCH SUBSIDIARY I.P.S. B.V.

* COURT FURTHER DECLARED THAT TODAY’S DECISION IS IMMEDIATELY ENFORCEABLE NOTWITHSTANDING APPEAL

* IS CONTINUING DISCUSSIONS WITH MAJOR LENDERS

* SAYS DISCUSSIONS TO SEEK A FULL RELEASE OF GUARANTEE LIABILITIES