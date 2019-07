July 1 (Reuters) - Airopack Technology Group AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG: AIROPACK REPORTS FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS AND RESTATES THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2018

* IN 2018, NET SALES DECREASED BY 12.1% TO EUR 18.9 MILLION

* EBITDA FOR 2018 DETERIORATED BY EUR 8.0 MILLION COMPARED TO 2017 AND CAME TO EUR -29.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: