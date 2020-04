April 15 (Reuters) - Airport Authority Hong Kong

* AIRPORT AUTHORITY HONG KONG SAYS HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT HANDLED 576,000 PASSENGERS IN MARCH, DOWN 91.0% Y/Y

* AIRPORT AUTHORITY HONG KONG SAYS HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT HANDLED 12,115 FLIGHT MOVEMENTS IN MARCH, DOWN 67.0% Y/Y

* AIRPORT AUTHORITY HONG KONG SAYS CARGO THROUGHPUT IN MARCH DROPPED 12.4% Y/Y TO 378,000 TONNES Source text in English: bit.ly/2yg7l9D (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)