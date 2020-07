July 2 (Reuters) - Fraport CEO tells Wirtschaftswoche:

* WE ACTUALLY WOULD HAVE TO INCREASE CHARGES IN TIMES OF LESS TRAFFIC

* WE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT THAT WITH CUSTOMERS, INCLUDING LUFTHANSA

* MANY SMALLER AIRPORTS AT RISK IF THEY DON’T GET AID

* AIRPORT INDUSTRY IS DEMANDING SHORT-TIME WORK UNTIL AT LEAST SUMMER 2022 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IMPACT