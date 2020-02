BRIEF-Airports Of Thailand Announces Assistance Measures For Operators Affected By COVID-19

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Airports of Thailand PCL:

* AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL ANNOUNCES ASSISTANCE MEASURES FOR OPERATORS AFFECTED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK AT AIRPORTS UNDER RESPONSIBILITY OF CO

* EXPECTED THAT CONSESSIONS IN RESPONSE TO COVID WILL CAUSE 5% DECREASE IN REVENUE ON THE OPERATING RESULTS IN FY 2019

* DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, APPROVED OFFER OF 20% DISCOUNT TO OPERATORS ON FIXED MONTHLY FEES DURING FEB 1, 2020 – JAN 31, 2021

* AIRPORTS OF THAILAND SEES 5% DECREASE IN REVENUE BASED ON OPERATING RESULTS IN 2019 FOR ASSISTANCE MEASURES FOR OPERATORS AT THE 6 AIRPORTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)