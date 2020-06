BRIEF-Airports Of Thailand Expects FY20 Revenue To Decline By 50.7%

June 17 (Reuters) - Airports of Thailand PCL:

* AIRPORTS OF THAILAND UPDATES ON AIR TRAFFIC FORECASTS FOLLOWING IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE

* EXPECTS 50.70% DECREASE IN REVENUE IN FISCAL YEAR 2020, COMPARED TO REVENUE IN FISCAL YEAR 2019

* EXPECTED IN FISCAL YEAR 2022, AOT WILL RECORD 761,800 FLIGHTS, DOWN 15% ON 2019

* IN FISCAL YEAR 2020, EXPECTS TOTAL NUMBER OF 491,900 FLIGHTS, 69.04 MILLION PASSENGERS OR 45.1% AND 51.3% FALL IN GROWTH RATES

* IN FY2023, EXPECTED TOTAL NUMBER OF FLIGHTS 902,200 & 144.20 MILLION PASSENGERS, UP 0.7% & 1.6%, RESPECTIVELY

* EXPECTS 42.21% DECREASE IN REVENUE IN FISCAL YEAR 2021, COMPARED TO REVENUE IN FISCAL YEAR 2020

* EXPECTED 108.87 MILLION PASSENGERS IN 2022, DOWN 23.3% N 2019