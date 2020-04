April 9 (Reuters) - Airports of Thailand PCL:

* NOTES CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY OF THAILAND’S ORDER AND NOTIFICATION THAT AFFECTS ALL SIX AIRPORTS UNDER AOT’S SUPERVISION

* CAAT ORDERED SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONS OF PHUKET INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT FROM 10 APRIL TO 30 APRIL 2020

* CAAT NOTIFIED THAT TEMPORARY BAN ON ALL INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS TO THAILAND TO EXTEND FROM 7 APRIL TO 18 APRIL 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: