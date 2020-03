BRIEF-Airports Of Thailand Says Revenue During Feb– March 2020 Will Decline By 30%

March 23 (Reuters) - Airports of Thailand PCL:

* REVENUE DURING FEBRUARY – MARCH 2020 WILL DECLINE BY AROUND 30%

* TOTAL OF 32,991 EARLY FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS AND SUSPENSIONS FROM 24 JAN-28 MARCH DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* GROWTH OF COVID-19 IN DIFFERENT COUNTRIES SIGNIFICANTLY DECREASED NUMBER OF FLIGHTS, PASSENGERS OF 6 AIRPORTS UNDER CO

* EXPECTED REVENUE DROP DOES NOT INCLUDE IMPACTS FROM FALL IN NON-AERONAUTICAL REVENUE & ASSISTANCE MEASURES FOR AIRLINES & OPERATORS