March 15 (Reuters) - Airtable :

* AIRTABLE RAISES $52 MILLION AND LAUNCHES AIRTABLE BLOCKS, A POWERFUL DIY SOFTWARE CREATION PLATFORM FOR NON-CODERS

* AIRTABLE SAYS HAS RAISED $52 MILLION IN SERIES B FUNDING, LED BY EXISTING INVESTORS CRV & CAFFEINATED CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)