Feb 14 (Reuters) - Airtel Africa PLC:

* AIRTEL AFRICA PLC - RESULTS OF THE IPO OF AIRTEL MALAWI PLC

* AIRTEL AFRICA PLC - PRICE HAS BEEN SET AT MK 12.69 (USD 0.02) PER ORDINARY SHARE

* AIRTEL AFRICA PLC - ALL ORDINARY SHARES OFFERED IN IPO HAVE BEEN FULLY SUBSCRIBED

* AIRTEL AFRICA - TOTAL NUMBER OF AIRTEL MALAWI SHARES OFFERED WERE 2.2 BILLION, REPRESENTING 20% OF SHARES OUTSTANDING