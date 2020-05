May 13 (Reuters) - Airtel Africa PLC:

* FY UNDERLYING EBITDA UP 13.8% TO $1.52 BILLION

* VIEW ON MEDIUM-TERM OPPORTUNITIES ACROSS FOOTPRINT HAS NOT CHANGED

* QTRLY ARPU $2.7 VERSUS $2.6

* QTRLY TOTAL CUSTOMER BASE 110.6 MILLION VERSUS 98.9 MILLION

* FY NET DEBT WAS $3.25 BILLION VERSUS $4.01 BILLION YEAR AGO

* AGREED TO EXTEND MATURITY OF $254M OF DEBT FACILITIES LOANS DUE TO MATURE IN DEC 2020 AND JAN 2021 BY 18 MNTHS-2 YRS