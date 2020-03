March 9 (Reuters) - Airtel Africa Plc:

* AIRTEL AFRICA PLC - NIGERIAN COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION APPROVES ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL SPECTRUM

* AIRTEL AFRICA PLC - FINALIZED ACQUISITION OF 10 MHZ SPECTRUM IN 900 MHZ BAND IN NIGERIA FROM INTERCELLULAR NIGERIA FOR $94 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: