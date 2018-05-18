BRIEF-Airtel And Amazon India Introduce Affordable 4G Smartphones Starting At 3,399 Rupees

May 18 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* AIRTEL AND AMAZON INDIA INTRODUCE AFFORDABLE 4G SMARTPHONES AT PRICE STARTING AT 3399 RUPEES Source text - Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s largest telecommunications service provider and Amazon India, today announced a strategic partnership with an aim to jointly drive smartphone adoption across the country. Millions of Indians can now become first time owners of a 4G smartphone or upgrade to an advanced 4G smartphone of their choice at an affordable price from amongst a wide range of devices starting at an effective price of only INR 3399.

