BRIEF-‍Airtel Buys India Leg Of GBI's India-Middle East-Europe Submarine Cable​

March 6 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

SAYS CO AND GULF BRIDGE INTERNATIONAL AGREED TO FORMULATE JOINT GO TO MARKET STRATEGIES Source text - Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest telecommunications services provider, and Gulf Bridge International ("GBI"), a global cloud provider for the Middle-East and Europe, today announced a strategic agreement to unlock the capacity on GBI's India-Middle East-Europe submarine cable system. Under the agreement, Airtel will acquire the ownership of the India leg of GBI's India-Middle East-Europe submarine cable. Airtel will also pick up a significant capacity on Middle East-Europe leg of GBI's cable system. Airtel and GBI have also agreed to formulate joint Go to Market strategies and leverage the footprint of their respective global networks to serve global customers.