Sept 29 (Reuters) - Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd :

* Gets shareholders’ nod for reappointment of G Rama Manohar Reddy as MD

* Gets shareholders’ nod for reappointment of G Amulya Reddy as CFO

* Gets shareholders' nod to raise authorised share capital of co to 155 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2fwQ0fQ Further company coverage: