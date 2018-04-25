FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 2:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Aisin Seiki unit to set up automatic transmission production JVs with GAC Motor and Geely Automobile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Aisin Seiki Co Ltd

* Says its unit Aisin AW Co., Ltd., will establish two automatic transmission production JVs with the Chinese automobile manufacturers Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor Co., Ltd.(GAC Motor) and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd. subsidiary Zhejiang Geely Luoyou Engine Co., Ltd. (Geely Automobile) respectively in 2018

* Two JVs will be capitalized at $117 million (about 12.7 billion yen) respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/zkbjqw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

