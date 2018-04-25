BRIEF-Aisin Seiki unit to set up automatic transmission production JVs with GAC Motor and Geely Automobile

April 25 (Reuters) - Aisin Seiki Co Ltd

* Says its unit Aisin AW Co., Ltd., will establish two automatic transmission production JVs with the Chinese automobile manufacturers Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor Co., Ltd.(GAC Motor) and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd. subsidiary Zhejiang Geely Luoyou Engine Co., Ltd. (Geely Automobile) respectively in 2018

* Two JVs will be capitalized at $117 million (about 12.7 billion yen) respectively

Source text in Japanese:

