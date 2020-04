April 30 (Reuters) - Aixtron SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: AIXTRON: Q1/2020 RESULTS IN LINE WITH PLAN / ORDERS UP YEAR-ON-YEAR, REVENUES AND EARNINGS IN LINE WITH PLANNING / FULL YEAR GUIDANCE CONFIRMED / LIQUIDITY AND EQUITY RATIO BOTH AT HIGH LEVELS

* Q1 EBIT LOSS -1.1 MILLION EUR

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 40 PERCENT TO 41 MILLION EUR

* Q1/2020 ORDER INTAKE AT EUR 68.8M WAS 28% HIGHER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q1/2020 ORDER INTAKE AT EUR 68.8M WAS 28% HIGHER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* NET RESULT IN Q1/2020 AMOUNTED TO EUR -0.8M