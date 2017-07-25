FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
BRIEF-Aixtron hikes 2017 guidance for sales, orders
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options as top aides feud
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options as top aides feud
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
NAFTA
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
U.S. veteran returns flag to family of fallen Japanese soldier
World
U.S. veteran returns flag to family of fallen Japanese soldier
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
July 25, 2017 / 5:38 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Aixtron hikes 2017 guidance for sales, orders

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Aixtron Se

* Says 2017 revenues and order intake guidance raised

* On track to return to profitability in 2018

* Q2 revenue 60.6 million eur

* Q2 EBIT loss 11.3 million eur

* Q2 net loss 11.4 million eur

* Reuters poll average for Aixtron Q2 EBIT loss was 5.8 million euros

* Says now expects for fiscal year 2017 to achieve revenues and an order intake between eur 210 million and 230 million

* Says expects to achieve a positive free cash flow in 2017 and a positive EBIT for 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.