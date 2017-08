June 8 (Reuters) - AIXTRON SE:

* DR. FELIX GRAWERT APPOINTED AS A NEW MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD / DR. GRAWERT TO ASSUME HIS POSITION ON OCTOBER 1, 2017 OR EARLIER / DR. SCHULTE AND DR. GRAWERT TO JOINTLY LEAD THE COMPANY

* ‍KIM SCHINDELHAUER TO RESUME HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD​