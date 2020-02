BRIEF-Aixtron Reports Coronavirus Case At HQ, No Restrictions On Business

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Aixtron SE:

* CORONAVIRUS CASE AT HEADQUARTERS IN HERZOGENRATH, GERMANY

* CO WAS INFORMED BY AN EMPLOYEE THAT HE HAD BEEN TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE NOVEL CORONA VIRUS

* NO RESTRICTIONS ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CASE

* CASE IS RELATED TO THE ALREADY KNOWN VIRUS CASES IN THE DISTRICT OF HEINSBERG, GERMANY

* EMPLOYEE WORKS IN A RESTRICTED AREA, WAS IN CO FOR 3 DAYS BETWEEN INFECTION AND BEGINNING OF VACATION; THEREFORE HAD CONTACT WITH VERY FEW COLLEAGUES

* AFFECTED WORK AREA IS PROFESSIONALLY DISINFECTED Source text: tinyurl.com/tnqfjuw (Berlin Speed Desk)