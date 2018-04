April 26 (Reuters) - Aixtron SE:

* SAYS SEES SALES, EBIT REACHING HIGH END OF FORECAST RANGE FOR 2018

* Q1 ORDER INTAKE 78.6 MILLION EUROS, UP 20 PERCENT VERSUS Q4

* Q1 SALES 7.9 MILLION EUROS, DOWN 68 PERCENT VERSUS Q4

* Q1 NET PROFIT 12.3 MILLION EUROS, DOWN 55 PERCENT VERSUS Q4

* REUTERS POLL AVERAGE FOR AIXTRON Q1 ORDER INTAKE WAS 67.1 MILLION EUROS, EBIT 5.2 MILLION, NET PROFIT 4.5 MILLION