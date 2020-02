Feb 18 (Reuters) - AK Medical Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTS TO RECORD A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN REVENUE BY OVER 50% FOR YEAR

* EXPECTS TO RECORD A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE BY OVER 80% FOR YEAR

* INCREASE IN PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR YEAR PRIMARILY DUE TO EFFECTIVE COSTS CONTROL MEASURES