Feb 20 (Reuters) - AK Medical Holdings Ltd:

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK AND MEASURES TAKEN BY GOVERNMENT COULD HAVE ADVERSE EFFECT ON BUSINESS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31

* THERE MAY BE DISRUPTION OR DELAY TO SUPPLY CHAIN OF GROUP INCLUDING PROCUREMENT OF RAW MATERIALS DUE TO OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 VIRUS