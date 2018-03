March 20 (Reuters) - Ak Medical Holdings Ltd:

* ‍FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB105.4 MILLION, UP 36.3 PERCENT​

* FY REVENUE RMB 372.7 MILLION, UP 37.6%​

* RESOLVED TO RECOMMEND FINAL DIVIDEND OF HKD3.5 CENT PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: