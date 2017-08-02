BRIEF-AK Steel announces offering of $280 mln of senior notes

Aug 2 (Reuters) - AK Steel Holding Corp

* AK Steel announces offering of $280,000,000 of senior notes and cash tender offer for its 8.375% senior notes due 2022

* AK Steel Holding Corp- ‍subsidiary has commenced a registered offering $280 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025​

* AK Steel - intends to use net proceeds of offering to finance its cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 8.375% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: