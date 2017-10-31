FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AK steel announces Q3 loss per share $0.02
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 12:55 PM / in 37 minutes

BRIEF-AK steel announces Q3 loss per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - AK Steel

* AK steel announces financial results for third quarter 2017

* Q3 sales $1.49 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.52 billion

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AK Steel Holding Corp - qtrly ‍average selling price per flat-rolled steel ton increased 2% to $1,021 from $1,001 in same quarter a year ago​

* AK Steel Holding Corp - ‍Q3 flat-rolled steel shipments declined 2% to 1,368,600 tons from 1,397,900 tons in Q3 a year ago​

* AK steel- ‍higher raw material costs, particularly for scrap, chrome, zinc, other alloys, contributed to decline in qtrly results versus Q3 year ago​

* AK Steel Holding Corp - ‍results for Q3 of 2017 included a lifo charge of $49.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
