BRIEF-Ak Steel Announces Update On Middletown Works

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Ak Steel Holding Corp:

* AK STEEL ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON MIDDLETOWN WORKS

* AK STEEL HOLDING CORP - CURRENTLY ESTIMATE THAT MELT SHOP WILL RE-COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN APPROXIMATELY 8-10 DAYS

* AK STEEL HOLDING CORP - ‍NO EMPLOYEES WERE INJURED AND REPAIRS ARE UNDERWAY AT MIDDLETOWN WORKS FACILITY​

* AK STEEL HOLDING CORP - ‍ON SATURDAY MORNING, JANUARY 20, A LADLE AT CASTER AT MIDDLETOWN WORKS FACILITY MALFUNCTIONED, RELEASING LIQUID STEEL​

* AK STEEL HOLDING CORP - ANTICIPATE THAT OUTAGE WILL REDUCE OUR SALES TO COMMODITY CARBON SPOT MARKET

* AK STEEL HOLDING CORP - DO NOT CURRENTLY EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON SHIPMENTS TO CONTRACT CUSTOMERS, INCLUDING AUTOMOTIVE CUSTOMERS