BRIEF-AK Steel Holding Corp Sees Q2 2018 Flat-Rolled Shipments About 5 Pct To 7 Pct Higher Relative To Q1 2018

* AK STEEL HOLDING CORP SEES Q2 2018 FLAT-ROLLED SHIPMENTS ABOUT 5 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER RELATIVE TO Q1 2018 - SEC FILING

* AK STEEL HOLDING CORP SEES Q2 2018 AVERAGE FLAT-ROLLED SELLING PRICE ABOUT $1,075 PER TON

* AK STEEL HOLDING CORP SEES Q2 2018 DOWNSTREAM REVENUE ABOUT $130 MILLION TO $150 MILLION

* AK STEEL HOLDING CORP SEES Q2 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN ABOUT 150-200 BASIS POINTS HIGHER RELATIVE TO Q1 2018

* AK STEEL HOLDING CORP SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL INVESTMENTS OF ABOUT $160 MILLION

* AK STEEL HOLDING CORP - WORKING CAPITAL EXPECTED TO BE ROUGHLY FLAT FOR FULL-YEAR 2018