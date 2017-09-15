FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AK Steel Holding enters into an amended and restated $1.35 billion secured revolving credit facility
Sections
Featured
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2017 / 9:37 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-AK Steel Holding enters into an amended and restated $1.35 billion secured revolving credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - AK Steel Holding Corp

* AK Steel Holding Corp- On September 13, 2017, co entered into an amended and restated $1.35 billion, five-year senior secured revolving credit facility

* AK Steel Holding -‍ Credit facility includes a $1.285 billion asset-based revolving facility and a $65.0 million “first-in, last-out” asset-based facility​

* AK Steel Holding Corp - Amended and restated credit facility’s revolving credit line may be increased by up to $400.0 million - SEC filing

* AK Steel Holding Corp- Amended and restated credit facility matures on September 13, 2022 - SEC filing Source text:[bit.ly/2h947fD] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.