BRIEF-AK Steel Holding Rpeorts Qtrly Earnings Per Share Of $0.09

April 30 (Reuters) - AK Steel Holding Corp:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* QTRLY NET SALES $1,658.9 MILLION VERSUS $1,533.4 MILLION AS ADJUSTED A YEAR AGO

* AK STEEL HOLDING SAYS QTRLY AVERAGE SELLING PRICE PER FLAT-ROLLED TON UP 4 PERCENT TO $1,045 FROM $1,005 IN SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO - SEC FILING

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.57 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FLAT-ROLLED STEEL SHIPMENTS OF 1.4 MILLION TONS FOR Q1 2018 WERE 2% LOWER THAN SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO

* AK STEEL - DECREASE IN FLAT-ROLLED STEEL SHIPMENTS DURING QUARTER WAS PRIMARILY RESULT OF SLIGHTLY LOWER DEMAND IN AUTOMOTIVE MARKET COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR Source text : [bit.ly/2HDF2BH] Further company coverage: