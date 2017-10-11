FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Akamai agrees to acquire Nominum
#Market News
October 11, 2017 / 11:50 AM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Akamai agrees to acquire Nominum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc:

* Akamai agrees to acquire Nominum

* Akamai Technologies Inc - ‍expects acquisition to be dilutive to non-GAAP earnings in fiscal Q4 and 2018​

* Akamai Technologies Inc - ‍dilutive impact in fiscal Q4 of 2017 is expected to be approximately $0.05, and approximately $0.11 for fiscal 2018​

* Akamai Technologies Inc - ‍expects acquisition to be accretive in 2019​

* Akamai Technologies Inc - ‍Akamai expects acquisition to be accretive in 2019​

* Akamai Technologies - reiterates intention to manage co’s FY EBITDA margins within its previously stated range of mid-30s while it integrates Nominum​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

