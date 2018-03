March 27 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc:

* AKAMAI ANNOUNCES BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHANGES

* AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC - CHAIRMAN OF BOARD GEORGE CONRADES ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

* AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍CURRENT LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR FREDERIC V. SALERNO NAMED CHAIRMAN​