May 16 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc:

* AKAMAI ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFERING OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES

* PRICED ITS PRIVATE OFFERING OF $1 BILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* CONVERSION RATE WILL INITIALLY BE 10.5150 SHARES OF AKAMAI’S COMMON STOCK PER $1,000 PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: